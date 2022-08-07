California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,355,000 after buying an additional 668,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after buying an additional 421,081 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 751,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after buying an additional 112,436 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,888,000 after buying an additional 111,572 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $9,570,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $85.78 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

