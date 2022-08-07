California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

