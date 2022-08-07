California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $77.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.74.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

