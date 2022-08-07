California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,012,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,560 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RITM. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.