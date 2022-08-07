California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $45.47 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 13,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $620,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,944.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,801 shares of company stock worth $2,240,833 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

