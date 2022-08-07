California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.57 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $56.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

