California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.59 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

