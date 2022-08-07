California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.60 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 602.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.10.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

