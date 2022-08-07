California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.92 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $45.70 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

