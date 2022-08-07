California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.95 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,301 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.