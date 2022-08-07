California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,041,000 after acquiring an additional 262,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 591,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,801,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,414,000 after acquiring an additional 65,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading

