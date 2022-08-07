California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.12 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after buying an additional 2,994,421 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after buying an additional 711,341 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,759,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,239,000 after buying an additional 339,807 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on SKX. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

