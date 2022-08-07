California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,124,000 after acquiring an additional 622,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after buying an additional 337,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research boosted their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

