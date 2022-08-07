California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Gas news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $62,599.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

