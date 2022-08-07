California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXS. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

