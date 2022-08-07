California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,888 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in FOX by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 688,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FOX by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,888,000 after purchasing an additional 445,775 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in FOX by 318.6% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 496,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 377,876 shares during the period. CQS US LLC lifted its position in FOX by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,352,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 358,640 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in FOX by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 751,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 192,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.96.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

