California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $10.47 Million Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,460,014 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 669,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 189,564 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 734,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 234,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 185.01% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

