California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 152 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $254.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.22. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.81 and a 12-month high of $254.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

