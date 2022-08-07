California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 228 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after acquiring an additional 127,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,166 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $6,870,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1,570.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 88,294 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,392. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $88.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $94.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

