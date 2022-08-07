California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,862 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Rogers by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rogers by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE ROG opened at $269.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $178.43 and a 12-month high of $274.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.