California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APP opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.04 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

