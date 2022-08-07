California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 499,052 Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 499,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 872.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 105,530 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Vonage stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

