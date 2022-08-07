California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $3,083,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 146,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,951 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DEI stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.