California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,587,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,186,895.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock worth $30,478,600 in the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBKR opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

