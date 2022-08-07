California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after buying an additional 1,197,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after buying an additional 589,509 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after buying an additional 422,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,634,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,130,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,241,000 after buying an additional 82,028 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.96. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $74.72.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

