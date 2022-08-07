California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Guardant Health by 11,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GH stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 87.59% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GH. Piper Sandler began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

