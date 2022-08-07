California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,355 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $54.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,986,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,701,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.