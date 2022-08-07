California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,694 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 805.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Houlihan Lokey Price Performance
Shares of HLI stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $122.62.
Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.
Houlihan Lokey Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
