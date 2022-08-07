California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,834 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average is $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.