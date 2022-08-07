California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,292 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,292 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 30,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Insider Activity at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,414 shares of company stock valued at $402,027. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNVR stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.