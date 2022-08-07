California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 33,327 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,327 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.83. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

