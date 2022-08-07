California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 43,163 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,163 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,576 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,362,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $21,588,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $14,872,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,018,000 after purchasing an additional 397,012 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $29.20 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

