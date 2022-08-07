California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 43,935 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,935 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

TGNA opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

