California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,450 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $103.78 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

