California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,885 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $10,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.94.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.00. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $180.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

