California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,971 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of YETI by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 61.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YETI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on YETI to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.76.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

