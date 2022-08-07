California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,289 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $43.77 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

