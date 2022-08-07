California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,466 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of RHP opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.22. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 453.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

