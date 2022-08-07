California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 65,339 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 675,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 65,339 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

NYSE:HBI opened at $11.20 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

