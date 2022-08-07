California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,456 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.05.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

