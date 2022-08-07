California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,143 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $192.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

