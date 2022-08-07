California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,930 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in Sunrun by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 73,195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 65,269 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,973 shares of company stock worth $6,546,339 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RUN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

