California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chemours were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chemours by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after buying an additional 138,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 160,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Chemours Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.