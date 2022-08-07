California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. California Resources has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that California Resources will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $5,360,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in California Resources by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in California Resources by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 624,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 532,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

