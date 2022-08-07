Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Sells $291,550.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Calix Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CALX opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.83. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Calix by 34.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

