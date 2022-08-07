Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $41.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Digi International Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ DGII opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Digi International has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Insider Activity

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

