Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $41.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.
Digi International Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ DGII opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Digi International has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $35.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Digi International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digi International (DGII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.