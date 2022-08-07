Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price to $42.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOCS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Doximity Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.78. Doximity has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.01.

Insider Activity at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $2,742,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Doximity by 22.9% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,727,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,971,000 after acquiring an additional 508,556 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Doximity by 879.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 124,225 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 2.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

