Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $2.89

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.71. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 189,048 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 27.6% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

