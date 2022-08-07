Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

