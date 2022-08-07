CareMax (CMAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect CareMax to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. CareMax has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. CareMax had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $136.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. On average, analysts expect CareMax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Stock Up 1.8 %

CareMax stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareMax by 95.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CareMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CareMax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in CareMax during the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CareMax during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

CareMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.