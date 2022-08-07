CareMax (CMAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect CareMax to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. CareMax has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. CareMax had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $136.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. On average, analysts expect CareMax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CareMax Stock Up 1.8 %
CareMax stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
