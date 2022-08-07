CareMax (CMAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXGet Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect CareMax to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. CareMax has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. CareMax had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $136.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. On average, analysts expect CareMax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CareMax Stock Up 1.8 %

CareMax stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareMax by 95.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CareMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CareMax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in CareMax during the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CareMax during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

CareMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.